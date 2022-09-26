Blake Shelton was feeling the country tingle ahead of Cara Brindisi’s audition on Season 22 of The Voice. So, when the hopeful stepped onstage on Monday (Sept. 26), the country crooner was ready to slam on his red button. Little did he know, he would have to persuade Brindisi to join his team over Gwen Stefani's.

Brindisi, who was second to perform during the two-hour broadcast, tackled Taylor Swift’s "All Too Well" for her Blind Audition. Her sweet and soft vocals turned Shelton and Stefani's ears up, and midway through the performance, the married couple simultaneously turned around for her.

Initially, Brindisi had viewers believing she would choose to compete on Team Blake, but when she realized she had two coaches fighting for her, she was left undecided.

“Clearly, I heard the country side of you. I heard some of that coming out of your voice, and it was ringing my bell. It really was," Shelton, who was first to deliver remarks post-performance, said.

“How does somebody who's a singer-songwriter survive on a show like this? Luckily for you, you also have pipes to compete. I couldn’t help it, I was like [pressing on the button],” he added. “Here is something I haven’t heard this entire season. I want this girl on my team! So, I would love to be your coach.”

“Your lane is something I am a fan of. I was born in the ‘70s. I listen to all kinds of singer-songwriters, Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon,” Stefani chimed in, putting her hat in the ring. "I love storytelling. I love just putting your heart into a song and being able to relate to something that someone went through and then letting the vocal take you there. I don’t think that it matters about the genre as much as it matters about the heart. Music is the vessel to that, and I would love to work with you."

Even though Shelton gave valid reasons to wrangle Brindisi for his team, the contestant went against her initial choice and chose Stefani as her coach. The 34-year-old talent from Worcester, Mass., told viewers she changed her mind at the last second because she wanted to follow her gut and felt she clicked with Stefani.

While it’s still early in the season, Brindisi might have a shot at making it through to the finale. In a pre-recorded clip, she shared that she received her calling to play music as a form of therapy after noticing that her grandfather, who is non-verbal, perked up when he heard her sing. That moment was a turning point for her that made her want to pursue music full-time.

“Music is everything to me,” Brindisi shared. “Music therapy was on my radar pretty early on because my grandfather had Alzheimer’s when I was going to Berkeley. I saw the power of music with him. I’ve worked as a board-certified music therapist with children and teenagers. I spent the majority of my career doing work in hospice. Right now, I have my own clients that I see. I’m so blessed that I have all these people over the years that I’ve gotten to work with. To know that so many of them have wanted me to pursue my music and specifically go on The Voice, they’re all here with me!”

Fans can keep up with Brindisi’s journey on The Voice every Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.