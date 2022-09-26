Kelsea Ballerini kicked off her Heartfirst Tour with a stop at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Saturday night (Sept. 24), and during her time onstage, she made a few lyrical switch-ups to represent current events in her personal life.

One of the most obvious changes was in her new gratitude-themed ballad, "What I Have," which Ballerini performed standing onstage with her acoustic guitar. One lyric, "I got a warm body in bed," was changed to "I got my own body in bed" in the live performance, a nod to the singer's recent split from her husband of nearly five years, fellow artist Morgan Evans.

Ballerini broke the news of her divorce to fans in late August, writing, "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that ultimately has come to an end."

Fan-captured footage of Ballerini's "What I Have" performance shows the crowd singing along, and Ballerini beaming from the stage, expressing gratitude and love to the crowd as she performed.

Elsewhere in the setlist, the singer made a couple other edits to her lyrics. People reports that Ballerini changed a lyric in "Miss Me More" — though it's not clear what that change was — and she changed a line in her new song "Get Over Yourself" from "I'm the crazy ex that wrecked your life" to "I'm the crazy b---ch that wrecked your life."

Ballerini's Heartfirst Tour is scheduled to run through Oct. 14.