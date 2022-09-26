The fifth-annual Heal the Music Day will take place on Oct. 21, with many country artists doing their part to raise awareness and foster donations this year.

Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane, Keith Urban and Ronnie Dunn are among those dedicated to the cause. Lauren Daigle, Vince Gill and Tina Parol will also take part, as will Rodney Crowell, who curated the event back in 2017.

Heal the Music Day aims to raise money for the Music Health Alliance, an organization which supports more than 18,000 working music professionals across the nation by offering free health and financial resources. The nonprofit is supported solely by donations and grants. Music Health Alliance says that for every $1 donated, $30 in healthcare support is provided to those in the music industry.

“In the world of the working musician, good health is something most of us take for granted – that is, until something goes wrong,” Crowell says. “The healthcare advocates at MHA ensure that no music professional must face a healthcare crisis alone."

"It is crucial to support MHA’s work to heal the music and the best part is that music makers don’t have to do anything that they are not already doing," he adds. "Pledges can be as simple as a percent of a concert, event, creative work, or single donation made for Heal the Music Day October 21."

In addition to the artists' pledges, donations can be made beginning Oct. 1 at HealTheMusic.com. Thanks to an anonymous donor, all donations will be matched up to $25,000 through Oct. 21.

“Heal the Music Day is not only our largest fundraiser, but also an opportunity for the music industry to step up and support their fellow musicians in need. The need for our services has increased more than 65% this year over last, with mental health support growing more than 300% over the past two years," says Tatum Allsep, MHA Founder and CEO. A goal of $300,000 raised is set for this year, "to meet the continued increase in critical need and ensure that nobody working in the music industry will ever have to walk a health crisis alone."