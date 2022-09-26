Remembering Doug Supernaw: A Look Back at His Biggest Hits

Born Sept. 26, 1960, Doug Supernaw first formed a connection with country music during his youth. His mother's love of the genre introduced him to greats like George Jones, whom Supernaw would later reference as a lasting influence on his career.

The Texas native made his way to Nashville in the late 1980s and began working as a songwriter, but his career didn't take off in the way he had hoped. In the early 1990s, Supernaw spent a stint in his home state before returning to Music City to begin a new chapter. In 1993, he inked a deal with a division of RCA Records and released his debut record, Red and Rio Grande later that year. His singles "Reno" and "I Don't Call Him Daddy," which Kenny Rogers released in 1988, became massive hits on the country charts.

Over the next few years, Supernaw released a string of well-received singles and records but never found the same success as he did with his debut release. After stepping away for most of the early 2000s, he released new recordings of his most successful tracks for his 2017 Greatest Hits collection. Supernaw continued to actively perform live until 2019 when he revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage IV lung and bladder cancer.

Supernaw died on Nov. 13, 2020 at the age of 60, but his music and legacy are forever cemented in country music history.

Let's take a look back at 10 of his most impactful and beloved hits.