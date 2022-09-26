Jon Pardi and his wife Summer recently announced that they're expecting their first child, and the singer couldn't be more ready for the adventure that lays ahead — but back when his wife first told him the news, it took him a minute to figure out what she was trying to say.

Summer planned the special surprise around the couple's brand-new boat: She had printed out a "Baby on Board" sticker to put on the back of the boat, along with a positive pregnancy test. But even with those helpful hints, Pardi still didn't realize that he was a dad-to-be.

"We had just gotten our new boat and I said there was a big scratch on the back of it," Summer recounts in a video montage she posted to social media after they officially announced the pregnancy to the world.

"Even with the baby on board sign AND pregnancy test, he still didn't get it. He thought I was just making fun of him because the boat was his new baby," she says.

The video captures Pardi's reaction, which goes from amiably bewildered to excited and emotional as he finally realizes what's happening. Towards the end of the sweet moment, Pardi comes in to give his wife a big hug, and they laugh at his misunderstanding.

But it didn't take long for Pardi to go into full dad mode: "5 minutes later he was blasting 'Baby Shark' in the kitchen, already thriving," Summer writes in the caption of her post.

When the couple announced their pregnancy, they told People that they'd been trying to conceive ever since getting married in 2020. After two years of disappointments, they were starting to get frustrated, Summer admits.

"After years of no luck and meeting with doctors who just didn't feel like the right fit, we decided to take a break, leave it in God's hands and just enjoy each other and this fun, crazy life we live together ... and then surprise, we're pregnant!" the singer's wife recounts.

The Pardis haven't yet announced the sex of their baby, but in her Instagram Stories, Summer posted a poll so that fans can guess whether baby Pardi will be a boy or a girl.