Luke Bryan Is Planning to Slow Down His Career for His Boys

Like many country artists, Luke Bryan is constantly working on balancing his career and his personal life. The "Up" singer is juggling tours, festivals, a Las Vegas residency and judging American Idol. Not to mention, in November he will be adding CMA Awards host to that pile!

It can be a challenge to balance any career with personal responsibilities, but for Bryan, a megastar, it has to be nearly impossible.

"It's a tremendous challenge navigating this career and everything that goes with it," he admits to E! News. "You just have to make personal goals to get home and move and there are a lot of nights that I travel through the night just to try to be there one day to hang with the boys."

Bryan shares two sons — Thomas "Bo", 14, and Tatum "Tate", 12 — with his wife, Caroline. In addition, the couple adopted their two nieces and nephew after their parents died. All three have since grown up and moved out of the house, with the youngest, Tilden, now in college.

The "Country On" singer is willing to go the extra mile to be there for his family, even if that calls for very busy days and lots of driving. But he's considering making some changes to make things a little easier on himself.

"Yesterday, I left the house," Bryan shares, "We were having an event at my house and I ran to see three quarters of Bo's game, two quarters of Tate's game and ran back into the house to finish the event."

"If it's a busy day, we're moving and trying to get through each week, but I'll probably slow it down a little bit as the boys get into high school and want to play even more sports," he says.

Bryan is in the middle of his Farm Tour, with is the 13th-annual. On Nov. 9, he will host the 2022 CMA Awards alongside Peyton Manning before closing out the year with more Las Vegas residency dates in November and December.

To kick off 2023, the "One Margarita" singer will be back in Mexico for his Crash My Playa event in January. Bryan is already committed to another year of judging American Idol, which will carry him through the spring season. He is also set to headline Stagecoach in April.