Willie Nelson and his all-star lineup of musical family and friends will ride once again in the late summer of 2021. The country legend has announced the return of his Outlaw Music Festival Tour, which will kick off on Aug. 22 in Austin, Texas.

"The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can't wait to get on the road again," Nelson comments, name-checking his own 1980 mega-hit "On the Road Again," a song that feels particularly relevant for artists and music fans looking toward a post-pandemic future.

Like the rest of the live music industry, Nelson hasn't been able to tour for over a year, ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Now, as vaccinations become increasingly more widespread and social distancing restrictions decline, artists are beginning to mount new tours.

Nelson's 2021 Outlaw Music Festival Tour features a packed roster of performers, including Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, the Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Lucinda Williams, Gov't Mule, Margo Price, Yola, Ryan Bingham and many more. The exact lineup varies by date, but fans can see all the details below.

Nelson debuted his Outlaw Music Festival Tour in 2016, and previous lineups have included the likes of Neil Young, Eric Church, Luke Combs and many more. In addition to a robust schedule of musical performances, the event promises a selection of local food and drink vendors at each stop.

Tickets for this year's Outlaw Tour go on sale beginning Thursday (May 27) at 10AM local time. Citi cardholders will have access to a special pre-sale from Tuesday (May 25) at 10AM local time through Wednesday (May 26) at 10PM local time.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Willie Nelson, 2021 Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates:

Aug. 22 — Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Chris Stapleton

Ryan Bingham

Yola

Sept. 10 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

Sept. 11 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

Sept. 12 — Saratoga, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

Sept. 17 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

Sept. 18 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

Sept. 19 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

Sept. 22 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Kathleen Edwards

Sept. 24 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Oct. 15 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae

Oct. 16 — Irvine, Calif. @ Five Point Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae

Oct. 17 — San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Ida Mae

Oct. 23 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae

Oct. 24 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota, Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae

Country Tours Hitting the Road in 2021: