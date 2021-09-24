Walker Hayes’ infectious hit “Fancy Like” gets yet another boost with a feature from pop star Kesha on a remixed version of the song.

The Billboard-charting song caught Kesha’s attention as a fun, relatable track. “This song speaks to me on a very deep level,” the singer shares on Twitter, describing herself as "a southern b---h who loves a Waffle House after a night at the dive bar n karaoke.”

The remix, though sonically identical to the original, includes an injection of pop via a new verse from the “Tik Tok” singer. “Oh, I don't need no Bentley / To impress me / I'll ride a bull into the party like a jet ski / Boy, put that Dom down / Take me to Waffle House / Give me those cheap thrills / Chillin' in the Deep South,” Kesha sings.

This collaboration is a huge deal for Hayes: “Imma only listen to this about 1,786 times tonight,” he shared in an Instagram post, “trynna stay chill about it but I just can’t.”

Hayes and Kesha even created a duet version of the song's accompanying, now-famous dance:

“Fancy Like” comes from Hayes’ newest project, Country Stuff, which was released over the summer. The original version of the song went viral on TikTok after Hayes and his daughter Lela created a dance to go along with the tune; Applebee's, the restaurant chain mentioned in the chorus, even took notice and began using the song in a commercial.