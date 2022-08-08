As he kicked off the first of four nights in residency at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Vince Gill offered fans a reassuring update on his wife, fellow star Amy Grant, who was hospitalized following a bicycle accident late last month.

"My bride Amy is doing fine," Gill told the Ryman audience on Thursday night (Aug. 4), according to CMT. "She had a bicycle wreck last Wednesday over in Percy Warner Park, and thank God she was wearing her helmet. She was knocked unconscious for 10 or 15 minutes."

When the accident occurred, a representative for Grant stated that she was riding her bicycle with a friend at about 3PM when she fell. An ambulance transferred the singer to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where she received treatment for cuts and abrasions, but did not sustain any major injuries. A statement from her family indicates that she was in stable condition, but the hospital considered admitting her for observation as a precaution.

During opening night of his Ryman residency, Gill delivered a nearly four-hour show packed with selections from across his extensive catalog. The singer's 2022 tour marks the first time in three years that he's toured with his band, as Gill has been performing on the road with legendary rock group the Eagles since 2017.

The assembly onstage at the Ryman included Wendy Moten, The Voice's Season 21 runner-up, who has been performing with Gill and also put out a Gill-produced EP of classic country covers, I Got You Covered, in 2020. Also performing with Gill on Thursday night was Corrina Grant Gill, the daughter he shares with Grant.

The father-daughter pair tributed Grant during the show, as Corrina took the stage for an emotional performance of "When My Amy Prays," a song that Gill included on the track list of his 2019 album, Okie. Corrina changed the titular lyric to "When my mama prays" in her version of the song, breaking down in tears during her performance.

See Country Music's Most Powerful Women: