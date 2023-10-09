30 Years Ago: Vince Gill Hits No. 1 With ‘One More Last Chance’

On this date (Oct. 9) in 1993, chances are good that Vince Gill was celebrating. It was that day that his single "One More Last Chance" became his third No. 1 hit.

The comedic "One More Last Chance," which Gill wrote with famed tunesmith Gary Nicholson, comes from Gill's multi-platinum-selling album I Still Believe in You. That record spawned four chart-topping hits, with "One More Last Chance" staying on the charts for 20 weeks.

The tune's accompanying music video features Gill and several of his band members on a golf course, with Gill arriving on a John Deere tractor. The hysterical skit is a reference to George Jones, who once famously rode his lawnmower to a liquor store. The Possum, not afraid to poke fun at himself, made a cameo in Gill's video, also riding a lawnmower to the course.

That year, 1993, was a big one for Gill: In addition to "One More Last Chance" hitting the No. 1 spot, he also won a handful of awards, including the ACM Awards trophy for Top Male Vocalist and five CMA Awards, including the night's highest honor, Entertainer of the Year.

