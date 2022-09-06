Ten years ago today (Sept. 6, 2012), Vince Gill achieved yet another career accolade. It was on that date that the Grand Ole Opry member received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I loved my years in southern California,” Gill said during the ceremony. “They were probably the most important years I ever spent, because of what I learned. I was smart enough to take notice.

"I came out here in about ’76, and I started seeing and hearing the greatest musicians I ever heard in my life, and they inspired me to be better," Gill explained. "One friendship led to another friendship, and one collaboration to another collaboration, and I’ve been lucky enough to build a career out of just being willing to have a conversation and be musical.

"As I look back on my career, the years I spent here were really amazing,” he continued. “I remember a 19-year-old kid walking these streets and looking at these stars. The truth is, it never even entered my mind that that would ever be a possibility, so I think that’s probably pretty healthy.”

Gill was joined for his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony by his wife, Amy Grant, along with his daughter, Jenny Gill, producer Tony Brown and longtime friend (and fellow Oklahoma native) Reba McEntire.

“Twenty-some years ago, we were touring together, having a blast together,” McEntire shared from the stage. “I’ll never forget, we played the Greek Theatre here. It was during the World Series, and Vince had been out playing golf all day — imagine that — and made it to the show in his golf attire, and had a TV monitor on stage between the sound monitors so he could play a little bit, lean back and watch the World Series.”

Gill's Hollywood Walk of Fame star sits next to the one previously earned by Grant. Other country music artists who have stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame include Dwight Yoakam, Patsy Cline, Kenny Rogers, Shania Twain, Alan Jackson and Rascal Flatts.

