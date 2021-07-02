Trisha Yearwood has released a new, acoustic recording of her debut single, "She's in Love With the Boy," to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of her debut album.

Yearwood released her self-titled debut album on July 2, 1991, and the record was an immediate hit. "She's in Love With the Boy" served as the project's lead single and reached No. 1 on Billboard's country singles chart, making Yearwood the first-ever female country artist to score a No. 1 hit with a debut single.

The country superstar, author and television personality stripped down the arrangement of "She's in Love Withy the Boy" to sparse acoustic instrumentation for the new anniversary recording, which dropped on Friday morning (July 2). But the new rendition doesn't sacrifice any of the energy or fun of the original studio recording, merely putting a new musical spin on the classic song about Katie and Tommy and their defiant young love.

The new track is available for streaming and download via a wide array of digital music providers; hear it by clicking through here. It will appear on Yearwood's upcoming new deluxe version of her 2019 album Every Girl, set for release on Aug. 13.

In addition to the acoustic recording of "She's in Love With the Boy," Every Girl Deluxe also features Yearwood and Brooks' cover of "Shallow' from A Star Is Born, as well as a piano-based ballad titled "I Dare You to Love." The album also features new artwork. It's currently available for pre-order and pre-save.

Yearwood will keep busy with a slate of TV appearances to promote her upcoming album. She's also set to release a new cookbook titled Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family, on Sept. 28.

Yearwood's future husband, Garth Brooks, co-wrote and sang backing vocals on her second single from her self-title debut, "Like We Never Had a Broken Heart," which reached No. 4. Two more singles, "That's What I Like About You" and "The Woman Before Me," both hit the Top 10.

