Travis Denning Engaged to Madison Montgomery

Travis Denning popped the question, and she said yes! In a gorgeous proposal that took place Saturday (Oct. 30) in New York City’s Central Park, the "After a Few" hitmaker asked longtime girlfriend Madison Montgomery to marry him.

Shortly after slipping a gorgeous engagement ring on her still-shaking finger, Denning shared pics of the happy moment on Instagram.

"Y'all might wanna swipe right and see that ring finger," he writes. And it's worth it:

The daughter of '90s country hitmaker John Michael Montgomery, Madison Montgomery looked nothing short of ecstatic about the proposal in a series of pictures that she, too, shared with her followers, writing "my best friend forever."

In an interview with Taste of Country over the summer, Denning was anxious to gush about his then-girlfriend, who, like him, knows what it means to live in the country music limelight.

"The best thing about Madison is she knows all about the tough times and the things that have to be sacrificed," Denning said at the time. "She also knows about the cool things and the great things and how to handle it all. She's lived it. And that's an important thing in a partner."

As Denning continues his way up the country music ladder, the couple is likely to spend much of their life out on the road. Currently, Denning is out on tour opening for Brothers Osborne.

"When I call and go, 'Hey, you know, I'm not going to be home for 10 days, she's going to understand," remarks Denning, who recently released his EP Dirt Road Down. "It ain't always easy, but she gets it, and she understands. That's a beautiful thing."

And yes, Denning is also lucky to already have a close relationship with his future father-in-law, John Michael Montgomery.

"I think the best moments are when we are golfing or fishing and just talking about stuff," the singer says. "I've never really blatantly asked for advice, but it's great to make a comment about something and he’ll be like, 'I remember those days.'"