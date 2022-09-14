John Michael Montgomery’s Son, Walker, Gives an Update on His Dad After Tour Bus Crash

Walker Montgomery is giving fans an update after a bus accident on Sept. 9 left three people injured, including his dad. John Michael Montgomery will need several weeks to recover, though Walker says he is doing well. He also thanked everyone for taking the time to reach out to his father with well-wishes.

"Appreciate all who have reached out and checked in with my family regarding my Dad’s bus crash," the younger Montgomery writes. "Someone up there was watching over him! He’s doing well and happy the cats won. We are a lucky family!"

According to WATE-TV in Campbell, Tenn., the "Sold" singer's bus was traveling south on I-75 on the way to a concert in North Carolina when the wreck occurred. Around Jellico, Tenn., it veered off of the road and overturned after hitting an embankment. Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that in addition to Montgomery, Marc Wood of Frankfort, Ky., and William Salyer of Staffordsville, Ky., were injured. All were wearing seatbelts, except for Salyer.

A post on Montgomery's Facebook page revealed that he suffered some broken ribs and some cuts. He remains optimistic that he will be back on the road again in the near future.

"Despite some cuts and broken ribs, I am doing well. I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon," he shares, before adding, "I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation. Thanks to everyone for their concerns."

Montgomery rose to fame in the 1990s with hits like "Be My Baby Tonight" and "Life's a Dance." His next scheduled tour date is Sept. 23 in Ohio. He has a handful of dates to top off the year through Nov. 5.