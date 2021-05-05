Who Is Walker Montgomery? 5 Things You Need to Know

There are so many factors that go into a musician’s success: hard work, talent, being in the right place in the right time. Sometimes, it’s in you blood.

Walker Montgomery has a little bit of all of it: He’s related to those other Montgomerys, and his first four singles have been warmly received. He gotten a little help from his heroes, but at the end of the day, it’s Montgomery's sincere delivery on ballads and barnburners that have caught the ears of country music fans.

Read on to learn a little more about Walker Montgomery, one of The Boot's 2021 artists to watch:

