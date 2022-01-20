In 1992, Kentucky native John Michael Montgomery made his first mark on the country music scene with the release of his debut album Life's a Dance. The record's title track found widespread success, while his followup single "I Love the Way You Love Me" quickly became his first No. 1 hit. The popularity of those songs became the catalyst of a long and impressive career for Montgomery, who has recorded ten studio albums, won multiple CMA and ACM Awards and earned multiple Grammy Award nominations.

He began his career by performing in a band alongside his brother, Eddie Montgomery, and Troy Gentry. Eddie and Troy would later find their own success as country music duo Montgomery Gentry, prior to Troy Gentry's passing in 2017. As a solo artist, John Michael earned accomplishment after accomplishment, including platinum-certified records and a string of hits that span over a decade.

In recent years, John Michael Montgomery has taken a break from releasing his own music but has continued to actively tour. He's even passed the country music baton onto his talented son Walker Montgomery, who The Boot named as an Artist to Watch in 2021.

Now, let's take a look back at some of John Michael Montgomery's best and most beloved tracks, so far.