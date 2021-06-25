Country superstar Trace Adkins has called upon fellow country star Luke Bryan and Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull, for a new summer track, "Where the Country Girls At?"

Released Friday (June 25), the song effortlessly mixes genres in a fun way that's still palpable to country fans who lean old school. We get the classic Adkins bass and slow drawl, the stadium energy of hip-shaking hitmaker Bryan, and the rap swag of Pitbull. The guitar-driven party anthem mirrors the good time energy of Adkins’ hit "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" and asks a very simple question: Where are the country girls?!

The song reads like a classified ad, with a very clear list of the specific traits and level of country-ness the singers are looking for in a woman. You can immediately picture a throng of girls in the shorts that Daisy Duke made famous on Dukes of Hazzard, wearing cowboy hats and boots while singing and dancing along, hoisting their beer in the air to the summertime jam.

The single comes out ahead of Adkins' upcoming album, The Way I Want to Go. His new project comes just in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Dreamin’ Out Loud.

"I don't know where my place is gonna be when the history of what I have done is written, but 90 percent of the time I said what I wanted to say, and stuck to my guns ... and this album is as good as anything I've ever done," Adkins, a Grand Ole Opry member, shares in a press release,.

"I'm better at this than I've ever been in my life."

In addition to Bryan and Pitbull, Adkin's new album features moments from superstars Blake Shelton, Melissa Etheridge, Stevie Wonder, Keb' Mo' and Snoop Dogg.

Trace Adkins' "Where the Country Girls At?" Lyrics:

Verse 1:

Got the mud off my boots / I got the smell good on/ Got the truck shined up / See yourself in the chrome / Crankin that key about to get gone / Callin’ all my boys on the phone

Chorus:

Where the country girls at/ Where they gon’ be / The ones that like to dance, Ones that like to drink / Every homegrown 10, Downhome pretty, Holla on back, Hit me with your 20 / Where they’re swinging them jeans to a hillbilly track / Put me smack dab in the middle of that / Put a pin on the map, get me there fast / Where the country girls at

Verse 2:

Where’s my Alabama red, Where’s my Tennessee wild / Talking Tallahassee legs, I need a Georgia peach smile / New York City, California Coast / Somebody let a brother know / Yeah, I’m talking parking lot, dive bar, keg party, old barn / All I know is I wanna go / Hit us Pitbull

Bridge:

I’m at the NASCAR epicenter Daytona 500 / Grand marshal track house represent/ White cones at the stage, I’m in the suite / Next to the greatest of all time, baby, MJ (twenty-three) / Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw show me love / Trace Adkins, Pitbull, Luke Bryan throw ‘em up / Now where my country girls at? With their daisy daisy dukes, cowboy boots and their cowboy

Alt. Chorus:

The ones that like to hunt, The ones that like to fish / The ones that like to shake it to a song like this / Got a little brother low