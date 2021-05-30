Trace Adkins is honoring our military heroes with an impactful new song and video that arrives just in time for Memorial Day 2021. The veteran country singer's video for "The Empty Chair" honors actual service members who lost their lives while serving the country.

Adkins invited fans to submit photos of their loved ones who died while serving in the military, and his video for "The Empty Chair" assembles those pictures into a slideshow that honors their service and sacrifice. Each fallen hero's name and rank displays alongside their picture as Adkins delivers a powerful lyric about a group of aging veterans who still gather at a small-town diner to honor a friend and comrade they lost.

"Those guys were frontline brothers / Their lives depended on each other / They were soldiers long before they were men / Yeah, the ones that somehow survived / Came home went on to build their lives / Never charging us a penny for the debt we owe to them / But you can almost smell the gun smoke in the foxhole that they shared / On the days they raise their coffees and toast the empty chair," he sings in the chorus.

See Adkins' powerful military tribute in the video below:

Adkins debuted the song with a special performance on Fox News on Sunday (May 30), one day before Memorial Day on Monday (May 31).

The singer is a longtime advocate for the Wounded Warrior Project, and he's also completed 12 USO tours over the course of his career. Adkins also frequently visits servicemen and women around the country and advocates for those who need more support.

Adkins is keeping busy 25 years after the release of his debut album, Dreamin' Out Loud. He recently released a new single titled "Heartbreak Song," and he's been in the studio working on a new album. Adkins will also join his longtime friend Blake Shelton on Shelton's Friends and Heroes 2021.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app