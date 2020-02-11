Tim McGraw Leaves Sony Music Nashville

Tim McGraw is no longer signed to Sony Music Nashville. The country star has split from the record label, with which he signed in 2017.

Both Billboard and MusicRow have confirmed McGraw's exit from Sony Music Nashville. Billboard reports that representatives for both the singer and the record label declined to comment on the matter.

McGraw, along with his wife, fellow country star Faith Hill, signed with Sony Music Entertainment, the parent company of Sony Music Nashville, in February of 2017. Together, the pair released The Rest of Our Life, a duets album, in October of 2017, via the company's Arista Nashville label. Hill, both Billboard and MusicRow report, is still with SME.

Solo, McGraw released two songs, "Neon Church" and "Thought About You," in October of 2018, via Sony Music Entertainment's Columbia Nashville. He is reportedly working on a new album, due out this year, which he describes as "a tapestry of life." The record will be his first solo project since 2015's Damn Country Music.

McGraw released Damn Country Music via Big Machine Records. He signed with the label prior to releasing his 2013 album Two Lanes of Freedom, after spending his entire career on Curb Records. McGraw famously traded lawsuits with the label in 2011, with Curb suing McGraw for breach of contract and McGraw countersuing and claiming that his contract with the label had forced him into "involuntary servitude."

McGraw will begin his summertime Here on Earth Tour on July 10. Midland and Ingrid Andress will be his opening acts throughout the trek, while Luke Combs will join for select stadium shows.

