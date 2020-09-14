Thomas Rhett’s ‘Remember You Young’ Is the 2020 ACM Awards Video of the Year

Thomas Rhett is an early 2020 ACM Awards winner. His heartstring-tugging "Remember You Young" music video has been named Video of the Year at the annual awards show.

Rhett's Video of the Year win was announced on Monday morning (Sept. 14), in advance of Wednesday's (Sept. 16) 2020 ACM Awards broadcast. As director and producer, respectively, TK McKamy and Dan Atchison also pick up ACM trophies for the win.

Rhett's music video was competing in the category against clips from Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber ("10,000 Hours"), Blake Shelton ("God's Country"), Old Dominion ("One Man Band") and Little Big Town ("Sugar Coat"). It is his sixth ACM Awards win of his career.

On Wednesday night, Rhett will be looking to take home four more ACM Awards: He's also nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, as both the artist and a producer.

The 2020 ACM Awards will take place on Sept. 16, 2020 at 8PM ET. The awards show will broadcast on CBS from three separate Music City venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Bluebird Cafe and the Ryman Auditorium. Keith Urban will host the show.

