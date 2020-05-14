Country's Kane Brown and Thomas Rhett have teamed up with pop singer Ava Max for a new song on the Scoob! soundtrack. Press play above to hear the trio's feel-good "On Me."

"On Me" is a perfect track for a friendship-focused film: Its lyrics promise support and love no matter what happens. "When you can't pull through / When life's hard on you / Know it ain't no thing / Know it ain't no thing / You know what to do," the country singer sing with the "Sweet But Psycho" hitmaker.

"You can call, you can call on me / You can fall, you can fall on me / And if you want to, tell me what you gon' do / You can put it all, put it all on me," goes the chorus. "You can count on me, one, two, three / Make it easy for you, A-B-C / And if want to, tell me what you gon' do / You can put it all, put it all on me."

A new animated movie in the Scooby-Doo franchise, Scoob! follows Shaggy, Scooby-Doo and the rest of their gang — Daphne, Fred and Velma — as the Blue Falcon, another canine character from another Hanna-Barbera cartoon, recruits them to stop Dick Dastardly and his pup partner Muttley from unleashing the ghost dog Cerberus and causing a "global dog-pocalypse." During their quest, however, the group discovers Scooby-Doo's secret legacy and epic destiny.

Scoob! is due out via video on demand on Friday (May 15), in lieu of a theatrical release in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.