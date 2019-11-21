Thomas Rhett has accomplished quite a bit in his career, but he's never released any Christmas music, until now. On Wednesday (Nov. 20), Rhett treated fans to two brand-new holiday tracks, including his own take on a Christmas song with the original "Christmas in the Country."

In the festive "Christmas in the Country," Rhett sings about the simple joys that come with celebrating the holiday somewhere far away from the big city. The country star is more than content to kick back in a small town with those who matter most.

"We got snowflakes falling on an old two lane / Red-bow wreaths on a window pane / Just sitting 'round a fire with the ones who love me / Miles from a city and the crazy crowds / Where the pine trees grow and the world slows down," Rhett sings, painting a picturesque scene. "Way out here, yeah, man, I sure feel lucky / Doing Christmas in the country."

“Christmas is hands-down my favorite time of year,” Rhett explains in a press release. “We have so many Christmas traditions in our family that include a lot of festive music, but I’ve never recorded anything myself. [My wife] Lauren has wanted me to make some Christmas music for a long time, so this year felt like the right time to finally take a stab at writing something and to put my own twist on one of the all-time classics.”

“Christmas in the Country" was penned by Rhett alongside David Garcia, Ashley Gorley and Chris Tomlin. In addition to dropping that song, which readers can hear above, Rhett also released his take on the classic "The Christmas Song." Press play below to listen.

Hear Thomas Rhett's "The Christmas Song"