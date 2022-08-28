Thomas Rhett Cancels San Diego Show Due to ‘Vocal Irritation and Swelling': ‘I Am So Sorry’

Thomas Rhett was forced to scrap a San Diego tour stop on his Bring the Bar to You Tour on Saturday night (Aug. 27). According to a statement from the singer issued hours before the show, he was unable to play due to health concerns.

"It breaks my heart to say this but unfortunately I am not able to sing tonight due to vocal irritation and swelling," Rhett wrote on social media. The impacted show was set to take place at San Diego's North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

The singer also apologized for issuing the cancellation on such short notice. "I am so sorry this announcement is so close to show time," he continued.

"For those of you who have already traveled to the show I sincerely apologize," Rhett continued, explaining that he'd been hoping to avoid the canceled show date up until the very last minute. "We've been working all day to try and make the show happen, but it's just not going to be possible and have been advised not to perform this evening."

Concertgoers for Rhett's San Diego show will be issued a refund for their tickets via the point of purchase, the singer went on to say. His 2022 Bring the Bar to You Tour is scheduled to run into mid-October, wrapping with a stop in Dayton Ohio. In early 2023, he's also planning to mount a Canadian leg.