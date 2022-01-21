Thomas Rhett Announces 2022 Bring the Bar to You Tour
Thomas Rhett's 2022 tour schedule has just been announced. The "Slow Down Summer" singer revealed his Bring the Bar to You Tour, a 30-date trek that will keep him busy from June to mid-October.
The tour's name comes from a song on Rhett's newly-announced Where We Started album, expected April 1. It's track No. 7, called "Bring the Bar," but it's not one of the ones he released early in announcing the project last week. It's also not one of the collaborations, of which there are three on the 15-song album.
Parker McCollum and Rhett labelmate Conner Smith will open the Bring the Bar to You Tour, beginning on June 17 in New Hampshire and continuing through Oct. 15 in Dayton, Ohio. The tour focuses on outdoor venues through the summer before turning indoors for the brisk days that follow the autumnal equinox.
As he often does, Rhett will touch both coasts. Fans can expect hits, plus songs from his upcoming studio album. As the tour draws to its close, he may treat the audience to new material from his second new album of 2022: Country Again: Side B is expected in the fall.
Thomas Rhett, Bring the Bar to You Tour Dates:
June 17 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion
June 18 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion
June 23 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 24 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
June 25 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 14 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 15 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 16 — Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 21 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
July 22 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 23 — Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium
Aug. 11 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 12 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
Aug. 13 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 18 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 — Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 25 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 22 — Columbia, Mo. @ Mizzou Arena
Sept. 23 — Springfield, Mo. @ JQH Arena
Sept. 24 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Sept. 29 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center
Sept. 30 — Bismarck, N.D. @ Bismarck Event Center
Oct. 1 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
Oct. 6 — Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
Oct. 7 — Bozeman, Mont. @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
Oct. 8 — Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center
Oct. 13 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center
Oct. 14 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
Oct. 15 — Dayton, Ohio @ Nutter Center