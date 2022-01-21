Thomas Rhett's 2022 tour schedule has just been announced. The "Slow Down Summer" singer revealed his Bring the Bar to You Tour, a 30-date trek that will keep him busy from June to mid-October.

The tour's name comes from a song on Rhett's newly-announced Where We Started album, expected April 1. It's track No. 7, called "Bring the Bar," but it's not one of the ones he released early in announcing the project last week. It's also not one of the collaborations, of which there are three on the 15-song album.

Parker McCollum and Rhett labelmate Conner Smith will open the Bring the Bar to You Tour, beginning on June 17 in New Hampshire and continuing through Oct. 15 in Dayton, Ohio. The tour focuses on outdoor venues through the summer before turning indoors for the brisk days that follow the autumnal equinox.

As he often does, Rhett will touch both coasts. Fans can expect hits, plus songs from his upcoming studio album. As the tour draws to its close, he may treat the audience to new material from his second new album of 2022: Country Again: Side B is expected in the fall.

Thomas Rhett, Bring the Bar to You Tour Dates:

June 17 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

June 18 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

June 23 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 24 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 25 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 14 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 15 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 16 — Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 21 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

July 22 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 23 — Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

Aug. 11 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

Aug. 13 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 18 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 — Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 25 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 — Columbia, Mo. @ Mizzou Arena

Sept. 23 — Springfield, Mo. @ JQH Arena

Sept. 24 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Sept. 29 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Sept. 30 — Bismarck, N.D. @ Bismarck Event Center

Oct. 1 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Oct. 6 — Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

Oct. 7 — Bozeman, Mont. @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

Oct. 8 — Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center

Oct. 13 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

Oct. 14 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Oct. 15 — Dayton, Ohio @ Nutter Center