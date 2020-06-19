The year 2020 has been a tough one for ... well, pretty much everyone. The War and Treaty are still able to find the beauty in the world, though, and they're sharing a message of love, unity and acceptance in their new song "We Are One."

"We are one / We are one / We are one," the War and Treaty repeat throughout their new song, which readers can hear above. The duo's Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter trade verses and harmonize together on the chorus: "And the world is still beautiful / Together we'll stand and not lose hope ... Can't you see it all around? / In every heart, love can be found."

A gospel choir joins the War and Treaty on "We Are One," adding an extra layer of beauty and urgency to the simple, but powerful message.

"There were two songs that I remember singing in church that inspired this song: both "Jesus Loves the Little Children" and "Make Us One, Lord,"" Trotter Jr. shares in a press release. "I feel that in this day and age, we all need to be reminded of the power of oneness and togetherness -- the power of all of the people in this world coming together and uniting under one umbrella -- and that umbrella is the human race."

The War and Treaty are donating the proceeds from "We Are One" to the American Civil Liberties Union. They've also created a limited-edition "We Are One" T-shirt to benefit the organization.

The 2019 Americana Honors & Awards Emerging Artist of the Year, the War and Treaty released their first project in 2017. She is a Washington, DC, native, while he grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, and Washington, DC, spending some of his childhood in homeless shelters.

Trotter Jr. is an Amy veteran who served two tours of duty in Iraq; it was there that he began performing for fellow Army members, and grew his songwriting skills by writing songs in memory of fallen soldiers. When he returned to the States, Trotter Jr. and Blount-Trotter began creating music together after sharing a stage at a music festival; their collaborations led to their marriage and the War and Treaty.