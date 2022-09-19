The Tallest Man on Earth Reimagines Hank Williams’ ‘Lost Highway’ for New Covers Album [LISTEN]

Swedish singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson — better known by his stage name The Tallest Man on Earth — is set to release a brand new covers album.

On Sept. 23, Matsson will share Too Late For Edelweiss via ANTI Records, which features 10 reinterpretations of tracks from Ralph Stanley, The Beatles, Lucinda Williams and many more.

“This past year, I’ve spent a lot of time touring but also writing and recording an album that I’m wildly proud of and will see the light of day eventually," Matsson says. "But in the small hours in between trips and sessions, mostly in my house in Sweden and an AirBnb in North Carolina, I lo-fi recorded some covers here and there. Many times as a reset button for my own song writing, to cleanse the palate from my whirlpool mind while writing songs, a little document of songs I had on my mind during those nights.”

Out today (Sept. 19), Matsson's version of "Lost Highway," which was written by Leon Payne in 1948 and recorded by country legend Hank Williams the following year. Matsson's version evolves Williams' twangy trademark tune into a cosmic, richly-layered reflection on a rambler's life, marked with regret.

Listen to The Tallest Man on Earth's take on "Lost Highway" below:

To coincide with the album announcement, Matsson has also shared plans to embark on a lengthy tour across Europe beginning in Spring 2023. You can find a full list of tour dates along with ticketing information at The Tallest Man on Earth's official website.

The Tallest Man on Earth, Too Late For Edelweiss Track List:

1. "För sent för Edelweiss" (Håkan Hellström)

2. "Metal Firecracker" (Lucinda Williams)

3. "Little Birdie" (Ralph Stanley)

4. "Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye" (The Casinos)

5. "Blood Bank" (Bon Iver)

6. "Tears Are in Your Eyes" (Yo La Tengo)

7. "Fairest of the Seasons" (Jackson Browne & Nico)

8. "Pink Rabbits" (The National)

9. "Lost Highway" (Hank WIlliams)

10. "In My Life" (The Beatles)