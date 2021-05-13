Chart-topping Americana band the Lone Bellow recently released a hilarious music video for their new single "Dried Up River."

The video, which has the band members playing the parts of “Perm” (Zach Williams), “The Hammer” (Kanene Pipkin) and “Stank” (Brian Elmquist), shows the trio in football uniforms, running drills and playing some air guitar. Elmquist’s high school football coach, Matt Hollis, was invited to join the cast in a role that comes very naturally to him.

Through a series of intense pep talks and hardly stellar warm-ups, the mixture of serious and silly accompany the content of the song ideally:

The upbeat song tackles the big idea of going through life trying to make something out of nothing when your well is dry, with singable melodies, storytelling lyrics and spot-on harmonies. "We had our final push of creative energy with "Dried Up River," a song we produced ourselves here in Nashville with our good friend Tyler James," the Lone Bellow share.

“'I want to be grateful for the food on my table,' has been a line that we’ve come back to countless times over the past year,” the group adds. They recorded the song with the intention of singing it in a room full of “raucous” people, and this release puts them one step closer to that dream.

"Dried Up River" comes from the band's newly expanded version of their fourth album, Half Moon Light, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums chart upon its February 2020 release. The deluxe edition of the record is due out on Friday (May 14).