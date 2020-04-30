The Highwomen's new music video for their song "Crowded Table" is a peek into their time together in the studio, but the quartet didn't expect the clip to have the meaning it does now. The video, released during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, is making the artists nostalgic for when they could all be with each other in person.

Viewers of the "Crowded Table" video will see Highwomen members Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires enjoying their time together in the studio while recording their self-titled debut album, which arrived in September. The clip begins with low-fi footage from a rehearsal, giving fans the opportunity to hear the four women harmonize without the final production behind them. Their band, featuring Jason Isbell, and some special guests from the record, including Yola, can also be spotted in the clip.

"Isn't that all what we wish we had now?" Carlile tell CBS' Anthony Mason, adding that she "got emotional" seeing her bandmates' faces (Hemby admitted the same).

"I want to be around my buddies again," Hemby confesses. "Making music is about being together."

Morris, who is spending this time at home with her husband, fellow artist Ryan Hurd, and their newborn son Hayes, says she will "never complain again" about hectic schedules and being on the road. "I'm just, like, so ready to play music again," she says.

"I'm just so glad we had footage of those really, really crucial moments of learning each other's rhythms ...," Morris adds of the "Crowded Table" music video, "and hearing it now and watching it now, it really has amplified how I just miss being together, making music with my friends."

Indeed, "Crowded Table" is expressing a message of hope right now. Campbell's recently began airing a new ad featuring the song; the clip shows friends and loved ones finding ways to be together despite the necessary physical distance.

"We're all being affected together, so I can only imagine the celebration when we come back together," Hemby reflects. "Hope is a dangerous thing, but it's a wonderful thing, and music helps us get through all of this ... People will want to hear music again."