The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Brandon Stansell, Dan Joseph + More
Every week, The Boot highlights recent favorites from country, Americana and everything in between. In each list, music fans will find picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love. Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks.
Brandon Stansell"Wild Ride"
Brandon Stansell has been through all the twist and turns Nashville has to offer. With his gorgeous video "Hometown" debuting on CMT several years ago, Stansell has been out and proud about sharing his experiences as a gay man in the pop country world. Known for his exuberant music, Stansell gets reflective on "Wild Ride" — and goes '80s with a triumphant sax solo mid-song. Stansell is a careful composer, and "Wild Ride" shows his artisty coming to maturity. -- Rachel Cholst
Austin Burke"Nowhere to Go"
Austin Burke is kicking back and taking it easy on his brand-new song, "Nowhere to Go." As he admits in the all-too-relatable first verse, "I'm getting real tired of bustin' my ass / This 9-5 life gets me nowhere fast / All the hustling and bustling just trying to make some cash / Naw I can't be happy when I'm living like that."
Penned solely by Burke, the track features a buoyant melody that will pair perfectly with anyone's summertime poolside lounges or beach parties.
"I wanted something my fans could jam to not only for 4th of July weekend but also for the whole summer,” he shares in a press statement, adding that the breezy universal carefree life anthem is "the first song [he's] ever written by [himself]." -- Jeremy Chua
Sarah Bethe Nelson"I Can Just Leave"
San Francisco's Sarah Bethe Nelson paints mysterious, smoky atmospheres with electronic beats, airy acoustic guitars, and a smoky voice that lands somewhere between folk singer and jazz lounge lifer. On "I Can Just Leave," Nelson croons over an indie folk pastiche of melancholy and indecision. -- Rachel Cholst
Dan Joseph"Younger"
As an active duty Coast Guard, Dan Joseph has plenty of time for reflection out on the open ocean. "Younger" is an introspective folk song with a punk rock edge, contemplating the grief of losing loved ones far away and firmly holding on to the moment.
Joseph's voice has a smoky tinge like Tyler Childers and his hero Zach Bryan, also an active duty singer-songwriter. On "Younger," Joseph brings tenderness and clarity to a wash of emotions. -- Rachel Cholst
The Barbirds"Hometown Bar"
Carly Booher Edwards and her West Virginia band The Barbirds capture all the good stuff about country music. "Hometown Bar" has a deep hook that'll catch you instantly, sardonic lyrics about the characters hanging around small towns, and a lived-in warmth that make the song feel like you've known it all along.
Of course, it's impossible not to sing along raucously at a concert, one imagines. With its multi-layered harmonies and lush instrumentation, "Hometown Bar" will recall your '90s country favorites with a millenial twist. -- Rachel Cholst