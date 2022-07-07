The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Brandon Stansell, Dan Joseph + More

Austin Burke is kicking back and taking it easy on his brand-new song, "Nowhere to Go." As he admits in the all-too-relatable first verse, "I'm getting real tired of bustin' my ass / This 9-5 life gets me nowhere fast / All the hustling and bustling just trying to make some cash / Naw I can't be happy when I'm living like that."

Penned solely by Burke, the track features a buoyant melody that will pair perfectly with anyone's summertime poolside lounges or beach parties.

"I wanted something my fans could jam to not only for 4th of July weekend but also for the whole summer,” he shares in a press statement, adding that the breezy universal carefree life anthem is "the first song [he's] ever written by [himself]." -- Jeremy Chua