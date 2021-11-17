The Boot’s Weekly Picks: New Music from Tami Neilson, Rocko Wheeler and More

Kaitlin Butts' new single "Marfa Lights" stands as one of the catchiest country love songs I've heard so far this year. The talented singer-songwriter penned the track all the way back in 2018 and regularly performed it live over the years, but this is the first time fans have gotten to hear a studio version. With an infectious chorus that begins with the infectious "I'll be your cosmic cowgirl /If you'll be my moonlit sky," this is guaranteed to be stuck in your head for at least a few days. - Lorie Liebig