Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Tenille Townes will represent her home country of Canada at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday (Jan. 25). The Alberta native will sing the Canadian National Anthem ahead of the event, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend festivities are taking place in St. Louis, Mo., with the game itself set for the city's Enterprise Center at 8PM ET.

East Nashville-based, Australian-born artists Ruby Boots and Jordie Lane have enlisted the Americana Music Association and their friends for a concert that will raise money for wildlife relief efforts in their home country. Dubbed Come Together: An Australian Brushfire Fundraiser, the event will feature Andrew Combs, Erin Rae, Langhorn Slim, Mary Gauthier and more, and is set for Feb. 1 at 8PM at Nashville's Mercy Lounge. Tickets are on sale now, with all proceeds going to the cause.

Jason Aldean, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett will headline the 2020 Faster Horses Festival, set for July 17-19 in Brooklyn, Mich. Additionally, the three-day event will feature sets from Kelsea Ballerini, Jon Pardi, Mitchell Tenpenny and more. Tickets for the festival will go on sale on Feb. 7 at 10AM ET. Visit FasterHorsesFestival.com for full details.

Rascal Flatts, Vince Gill and more will come together to honor the TJ Martell Foundation's 2020 honorees: Amy Grant, talent manager Clint Higham, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center's Dr. Jordan Berlin, real estate developer Patrick G. Emery and community builders Jim and Laurie Seabury. The cancer research-focused nonprofit's Nashville Honors Gala, set for Feb. 24, will also feature Wade Hayes, Carly Pearce, Michael Ray and Cece Winans. Visit TJMartell.org for more details.

John Rich's Redneck Riviera brand has expanded ... into meat snacks. As part of a partnership with Jack Link's Classic Jerky, Redneck Riviera is launching three products: Whiskey BBQ Strips, Amarillo Heat Seasons Pork Strips and Spicy Fried Pickle Seasons Pork Strips. All three types of jerky will be available beginning in mid-February, at select retail outlets and at RedneckRiviera.com.