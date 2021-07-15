Tanya Tucker has cleared her tour calendar for the rest of July after a hip fracture necessitated a last-minute surgery. The singer announced the news on Thursday evening (July 15).

In a statement posted to social media, Tucker shares with fans that her hip "has been giving me hell for a while now." She says a doctor found a fracture and she "had to have surgery right away," though she doesn't offer a timeframe for when she had the procedure.

"The operation went well and I’m on track for a speedy recovery," Tucker says, though she'll "be at home healing for a few weeks." That means she's canceling her appearances at two festivals — Country Thunder Wisconsin (scheduled for Friday (July 16)) and Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua (set for Saturday (July 17)) — and rescheduling a July 31 show at Hinton, Okla.'s Sugar Creek Casino for Dec. 10.

"I LOVE y’all," Tucker concludes, "and a bad hip can’t keep me down!"

Between her Bring My Flowers Now Tour and her CMT Next Women of Country tour dates, not to mention several festival appearances, Tucker will be on the road in 2021 through mid-December. She's also already been announced as a performer for Brandi Carlile's 2022 Girls Just Wanna Weekend concert vacation event in Mexico and Stagecoach 2022, set for April.

Tucker's full tour schedule is available at TanyaTucker.com.

