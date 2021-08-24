Sturgill Simpson says his new concept album, The Ballad of Dood and Juanita, will be his last solo effort. The singer-songwriter mentioned the news in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

“I always said there would be five [solo albums],” shares Simpson. Under that plan, The Ballad of Dood and Juanita is the final chapter of a five-record arc that, per the artist, illustrates “the metamorphosis of the human soul” from “past life to conception, and then to flesh and experience and suffering, coming back to the light or being reborn.”

This plan doesn't mean Simpson is done making music, however, as February 2020 comments that he was "done" unless his record label at the time, Elektra Records, dropped him did. Rather, he says he'll direct his attention to collaborative projects.

“Going forward, I’d like to form a proper band with some people who I really love and respect musically, and be a part of something truly democratic in terms of creativity,” Simpson explains. According to Rolling Stone, he currently has a few people in mind — though he did not name names — and is considering band names.

The Ballad of Dood and Juanita features many of the collaborators Simpson worked with on his two Cuttin’ Grass albums, both bluegrass-focused records released in 2020. The group, which he calls the "Hillbilly Avengers," includes Sierra Hull, Mike Bub, Stuart Duncan, Scott Vestal, Tim O'Brien, Mark Howard and Miles Miller.

Dood and Juanita also includes an appearance from Willie Nelson: The country legend plays guitar on the sentimental love song “Juanita.”