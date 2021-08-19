Oh Boy Records has released the second installment of its documentary, Big Old Goofy World, on YouTube. Directed by Joshua Britt and Nelson Hubbard, the series traces the history of Oh Boy, from its founding in 1981 by John Prine and his manager, Al Bunetta, to the present, as the label celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2021.

Oh Boy is the second oldest artist-owned independent label in the country (the oldest is Reprise Records, founded by Frank Sinatra in 1960), and the oldest one in Nashville. Part Two of Big Old Goofy World expands from Oh Boy’s first days in the 1980s to their growth as a label with the release of Prine’s famous 1999 duets album, In Spite of Ourselves, as well as the signing of roots musicians including Todd Snider, Dan Reeder, and The Bis-Quits.

The second installment also touches on Prine’s long-term battle with cancer, as well as his loyal following of dedicated fans. Check it out below:

Big Old Goofy World is just one part of Oh Boy Records' 40th anniversary celebration, which also includes an upcoming, week-long series of concerts, tribute events and celebrations in honor of Prine, who died in April of 2020 of COVID-19. You’ve Got Gold: Celebrating the Life and Songs of John Prine will take place on Oct. 3-10 at famous Nashville venues such as the Ryman Auditorium, the Basement East and the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, culminating on what would have been Prine’s 75th birthday. All proceeds from the week's events will benefit the Prine family’s Hello in There Foundation and grant recipients Room in the Inn and Thistle Farms.

On Oct. 8, the second volume of Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine is due out. The tribute album, the first volume of which arrived in 2010, so far features Prine's songs “Paradise” (performed by Sturgill Simpson) and “I Remember Everything” (performed by Brandi Carlile).

"I always tell people: If you want to know the story of John Prine, start reading the lyrics of the first song and go all the way to "I Remember Everything,"" says Fiona Prine, John's widow. "We're so grateful to the fans, really."

