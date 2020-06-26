Steve Moakler and Wife Gracie Welcome Second Child

Steve Moakler is a dad times two! The songwriter and solo artist and his wife Gracie welcomed their second child on Thursday (June 25), he shared on Instagram.

The couple's new son is named William Price Moakler ("his buds call him Willie," his dad shares). The Moaklers' first child, Jackson Thomas Moakler, was born about a year and a half ago, on Jan. 5, 2019.

"Momma was an absolute rockstar today, and I'm happy to say that she and the little man are doing great," Moakler writes. "Thankful for this incredible gift and can't wait to introduce him to his big brother tomorrow."

The Moaklers shared the news that they were expecting in December, with a holiday-themed post on Moakler's Instagram. "When Santa tells you that you’ve got ANOTHER one on the way," Moakler wrote in the caption to a photo in which Santa was pointing at Gracie's baby bump while Moakler held Jackson.

Moakler was due to be on the road this spring in support of his newest album, Blue Jeans, playing shows in Dallas, Texas; Philadelphia, Pa.; Boston, Mass.; New York City; Nashville, Tenn. and Chicago, Ill. before his new baby's arrival. However, due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, he canceled the trek, noting that it would be pretty much impossible to reschedule the tour due to scheduling conflicts and William's then-impending birth.

"I have been really excited to reconnect with you all and celebrate the new music, and I'm sincerely bummed out that it won't be happening in the way we had planned," the artist said in his statement.