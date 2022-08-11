The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Sunny Sweeney, Steve Moakler + More

Steve Moakler's latest track, "You Being You," will tug at your heartstrings in the best way possible. Solely penned by Moakler, this beautiful, heartfelt song timestamps both the excitement and nervousness he felt just two weeks into being a first-time father. Still, the tune isn't so much about him but rather, the hopes he has for his newborn infant.

"Life's a wild ride / Won't always go the way you like / But just remember who you are son / And you're gonna be alright." he sings in the bridge over a reflective, downtempo melody. "I feel like becoming a parent has opened rooms in my heart that I didn’t even know were there, so I guess this is the sound of one of the doors swinging open."

"You Being You" is the last pre-release single from his upcoming album Make a Little Room, which drops on Friday (Aug. 12). -- Jeremy Chua