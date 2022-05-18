Steve Moakler Preps New Album, ‘Make a Little Room’

Nashville singer-songwriter Steve Moakler is gearing up to release a brand new album this summer. Make a Little Room, set for release on Aug. 12, finds the Pittsburgh native putting a new focus on the things that count.

"It really is the overarching theme of the record," Moakler says in a statement. "You can hang it all on that, this shift toward what ultimately matters. It’s the people around you and the little things. Having some margin in your life, and some space for magic to happen."

His latest project includes co-writes with some of Nashville's most celebrated songwriters, including Luke Laird, Marcus Hummon, Stephanie Chapman and Neil Medley. He also teamed up with acclaimed singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas and Andrew DeRoberts to co-write the "Autumn Came Back," one of the 10 original tracks on Make a Little Room.

steve moakler make a little room album

Make a Little Room marks the sixth studio album from Moakler, who first made waves in the Nashville country music scene as a songwriter. He's best known for writing Dierks Bentley's powerful 2015 single "Riser," and has also written tracks cut by Reba McEntire, Joe Nichols, Ashley Monroe and Kellie Pickler.

Make a Little Room follows up Moakler's 2020 album Blue Jeans, which was thematically centered about his transformative and often challenging early years spent in Nashville.

Steve Moakler's Make a Little Room Tracklist:

1. "Make a Little Room" (Steve Moakler/Kelly Archer/Nathan Spicer)

2. "Tennessee Girl "(Steve Moakler/Oscar Charles)

3. "Pack It Up" (Steve Moakler)

4. "Autumn Came Back" (Steve Moakler/Andrew DeRoberts/Lucie Silvas)

5. "Start a Band" (Steve Moakler/Neil Mason)

6. "Better Days" (Steve Moakler/Marcus Hummon/Neil Medley)

7. "Let’s Go to the Lake" (Steve Moakler/Luke Laird/Barry Dean)

8. "Northerner" (Steve Moakler/Stephanie Chapman)

9. "You Being You" (Steve Moakler)

10. "Numbered" (Steve Moakler/Andy Skib/Jacob Davis)