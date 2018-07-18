Steve Moakler, Wife Gracie Expecting First Child

Steve Moakler and his wife Gracie are about to become a family of three: The singer-songwriter has announced that Gracie is pregnant with their first child.

"Well team ... It looks like we’ve got a 3rd passenger coming on the road this year," Moakler writes on Instagram. "It’s gonna be bumpin’ #DadJokes"

Moakler and Gracie -- the star of his "Suitcase" music video -- have been married since 2013. Shortly after their wedding, she quit her job -- "a sales job that stressed her out," Moakler once told The Boot -- and they hit the road, touring the country in a camper. He'd play small shows, and she'd sell his merchandise and jewelry she was creating.

"We had a shoestring budget, and we were just chasing our dreams together, and that’s all we needed," Moakler says. "I think it was one of the happiest times of my life," and the experience that made him want to record "Suitcase," written by Thomas Rhett, Barry Dean and Luke Laird, when he heard the demo.

Moakler and his wife have not shared further details about their soon-arriving bundle of joy. He recently released a new album, Born Ready.