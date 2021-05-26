Stephanie Quayle is taking her storytelling to new levels with a new music video and Instagram series. The just-released "Wild Frontier: Women of the West" music video offers evidence of the singer's bold thesis statement.

"If you ask me, the women of the West is how the West was won," Quayle says ahead of her new video's release. Throughout the clip you'll find the Montana native singing her new song between scenes of rodeo queens, entrepreneurs and athletes doing what they do to inspire the next generation.

"This concept video for "Wild Frontier" is all about sharing their legacies and continuing the message of the cowgirl heart — it’s not about fitting in, it’s about breaking the mold," Quayle says.

Among the featured "women of the West" are Catie Kershner of Kershner Custom Silver, a Cowgirl Magazine 30 Under 30 honoree, and Ja'Dayia Kursh, Miss Rodeo Coal Hill, Ark., who became the first Black rodeo queen in her state.

"The best way to share our message forward is to watch cowgirls ‘do,’" Quayle says, continuing, "and for young girls to look up to them and know that this wild frontier is ours for the taking — to create, respect and push ourselves without limits.”

"Wild Frontier" is Quayle's most recent release on Big Sky Music Group. The song — available on digital streaming platforms now — follows popular titles including "Selfish" and "Drinking With Dolly."

