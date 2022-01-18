Silver Lining Savor the Sweet Moments in Soaring New Track ‘The Dream’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Norwegian quartet Silver Lining reflect on the long path that led to happiness and love in their stunning new single. "The Dream" is premiering exclusively on The Boot; press play below to listen.

Comprised of Stine Andreassen, Live Miranda Solberg, Bjørnar Ekse Brandseth and Halvor Falck Johansen, the group is a collection of some of Norway's brightest musical talents that are often placed under the umbrella of "Nordicana," the thriving Americana and folk scene based in Norway. Andreassen is also the front woman of celebrated Nordicana outfit The Northern Belle, while Solberg has also earned acclaim for her solo, indie-folk releases under the moniker Louien. As Silver Lining, the pair's voices meld into stunning harmonies with Johansen, elevated by Brandseth on electric guitars, pedal steel and dobro.

"The Dream" acts as an almost bittersweet examination of life and love, including the uncertain path that we all travel to hopefully one day find what we've been manifesting for ourselves. The song's warm, uplifting soundscape actually started off as something much different.

"When I first brought this song to the group, the refrain was actually intended to be the verse," Solberg tells The Boot. "It was Stine’s idea to change things up, and she also contributed with the da-da-da-part, making it sound much happier and more energetic. I’d written it as a very sad song as per usual, but her input gave the song a new vibe entirely. That’s one of the things I love the most about this band; how we constantly challenge and inspire each other. And so “The Dream” became a song about finally finding love that is truthful, safe and happy -- kind of like the love and friendships I have found in this band."

Listen to "The Dream" below:

"The Dream" will be featured on the band's upcoming album Go Out Nowhere, which is due for release later this year. The record will include 10 new songs, including their recently released title track that relays the longing for comfort and escape when challenges emerge.

You can learn more about Silver Lining and download their music via Bandcamp.