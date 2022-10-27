Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi have officially brought their first child, Merrick Avery, home. The couple shared a photo on social media on Wednesday (Oct. 26) showing the new family of three looking happy after finally returning from the hospital.

In the photo, the singer and his family stands in the kitchen: Scotty and Gabi are smiling for the camera and Avery is fast asleep. They celebrated their homecoming, writing, "Welcome home, Avery!"

The post was received by happy comments from fans and fellow artists, with McCreery's American Idol friend Lauren Alaina commenting on their sweet new family member: "The lips. I can’t."

Merrick Avery ‚ or "Avery," entered the world on Monday, Oct. 24, at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C. He came in weighing at 7 lbs. and 13 oz. "of nothin' but love." He was born 11 days early.

"Thank y'all for all of your prayers during this exciting season of life!" McCreery wrote in a post announcing his son's birth to fans. "Healthy baby and a healthy mama! Praise God."

Merrick Avery gets first his name from Gabi's father, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III, though he will go by his middle name.

Scotty and Gabi were married in June of 2018. The couple announced they were expecting their first child in June of this year. Avery is the first boy in McCreery's family since the singer, and upon learning of the baby's sex, he expressed his surprise and excitement that another McCreery boy was on the way.

"I was the only boy on both sides of my family, the last McCreery boy out there," he shared with People at the time. "Gabi's from two sisters in her family, so I just figured it would be a girl. But we got a surprise of a boy."