New music from Scotty McCreery is on the horizon. The country hitmaker has surprise-announced an upcoming deluxe edition of his 2021 album, Same Truck. Slated to drop on Nov. 18, the expanded project will include six new songs, including the just-released "Nothin’ Right.”

Co-written by McCreery, James McNair, Jordan Schmidt and Jared Mullins, the track is a carefree summer-ready number that’s all about soaking up the sun, living in the moment, and clocking out from the hustle and bustle of life.

“Gonna soak up these Sunday rays / Make the most of these good ole days / Ain't nothin' wrong / Singing nothin' wrong with turning all day long into all night / Got nothin' to do, got nothin' but time/ If we're gonna do nothin' / Then we're gonna do nothin' right,” McCreery sings in the feel-good chorus over thumping drumbeats and vibrant guitar licks.

“If you're doing somethin' / You ain't doing nothin' right / If you're doing nothin' / Then you're doing somethin' right,” he continues with a wink in the song's wittily-written bridge.

“I’ve been sitting on these extra songs that we recorded since we started the Same Truck project and I've always wanted to hear this album on vinyl,” McCreery says of his forthcoming expanded collection.

On the home front, the soon-to-be dad and his wife Gabi just had a Winnie-the-Pooh-themed baby shower and are expecting their baby boy on Oct. 31.

Same Truck is McCreery's fifth studio album and was released on Sept. 17, 2021. The LP includes two No. 1 hits, “You Time” and “Damn Strait,” and the singer’s brand new single, “It Matters to Her.” Fans can pre-save and pre-order Same Truck: The Deluxe Album, including limited autographed copies of the vinyl, here.