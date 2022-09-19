Scotty McCreery's new single "It Matters for Her" works for two really simple reasons: The first is the genuine — but not overpowering — vocal performance. The soon-to-be-dad never oversells his good guy advice.

There are times for a vocalist to make a statement, but this isn't one of them. His challenge was to back off so that each verse would be as accessible as possible. The more people that "get" this song after a 10th, 20th or 50th listen, the better, and McCreery and his production team seem to understand that.

Last October, Taste of Country wrote: "With 'Damn Strait,' McCreery is sure to extend his streak of No. 1 hits to five." It was a prediction that deserves no applause today — only a scandal could have kept the young singer's George Strait tribute out of the top spot on airplay charts. To be honest, we expect copycat songs that cleverly name-check other legends to come in the next year or two.

The streak will hit six in 2023, and that points to the second way this song works. "It Matters to Her" has all the things country radio likes: Great hook, uptempo, under three minutes, slow burn ... Team Scotty McCreery is putting on a clinic right now, and it's not getting enough attention.

The 28-year-old singer wrote this with Lee Thomas Miller and Rhett Akins, two veterans who know how to keep a song simple. It won't win Song of the Year, but it's a case study for commercial songwriting.

Did You Know?: Taste of Country's research shows that only Luke Combs (14) has a longer active streak of Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 hits than McCreery.

Listen to Scotty McCreery's "It Matters to Her"

Scotty McCreery's "It Matters to Her" Lyrics:

When you say I love you / Before you hang up the phone / When you buy her favorite wine / On your way home / When you kiss her in the kitchen / When you kiss her on the street / When you kiss her when she's still asleep.

Chorus:

It matters to her / It stays on her mind / When you put her first / Every single time / When you think she don't see / When you think she don't care / When you think she don't notice / What you're doing there / Every little look / Every single word / Oh, it matters to her.

When you pull her in close / When she's had a bad day / When you shut up and listen / To what she has to say / When you tell her she's stronger / Than the storm blowing in / When you're there when she just needs a friend.

Repeat Chorus

Oh, it's the little things that a man might miss / Oh, it's the little things that she never forgets.

Repeat Chorus

It matters to her / It stays on her mind / When you put her first / Every single time / When you think she don't see / When you think she don't care / When you think she don't notice / What you're doing there / Every little look / Every single word / Make her feel like she's the only woman in the world / It matters to her / Yeah, you know it matters to her / Oh, yeah / It matters to her.

attachment-it matters to her cover art Triple Tigers loading...