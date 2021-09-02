Scotty McCreery has released "Carolina to Me," another song from his highly anticipated fifth album, Same Truck. The thoughtful track, which McCreery dropped on Friday (Aug. 27), follows his latest radio hit and first offering from the new LP, "You Time," which is currently in the Top 10 and climbing on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

Toning down a bit from the upbeat "You Time," "Carolina to Me" — which McCreery co-penned with Taylor Phillips and Jeremy Bussey — has the North Carolina native wistfully reflecting on his home state. He recalls childhood memories and scenic views, and makes several references to his Christian faith and upbringing.

“To me, North Carolina is just a little piece of Heaven on Earth," McCreery shares in a press release, "and I hope when I get to Heaven, there’s a little bit of North Carolina in it."

Now in the midst of his You Time Tour, which launched in June, McCreery is gearing up for the unveiling of Same Truck on Sept. 17. The 12-track LP follows his gold-certified, Billboard Top Country Albums No. 1 album Seasons Change. Fans can pre-order and pre-save Same Truck now.

Scotty McCreery's "Carolina to Me" Lyrics:

I believe this life we’re living / Ain’t all there is / And there’s something better up there / Waiting after this / I’ve sat on Sunday mornings / Listened to that preacher preach / And I get what he’s sayin’ / But, man, if you ask me ...

Chorus:

You think pearly gates / You think streets of gold / And I think about them longleaf pines lined on Tobacco Road / You think skies of blue / You think angels’ wings / I think Grandpa on an old creek bank and a Zebco 33 / We all got our own opinions / We all believe what we believe / But everything that’s Heaven to you / Is Carolina to me ...

I’ve already walked with Jesus / Going through Kill Devil Hills / And I’ve talked to God face to face / Sitting high up in Linville / But if you still want your mansion / And your perfect paradise / Then go on and get yours / And I’ll head on back to mine ...

Chorus:

You think pearly gates / You think streets of gold / And I think about them longleaf pines lined on Tobacco Road / You think skies of blue / You think angels’ wings / I think wild horses on the Outer Banks, runnin’ up and down the beach / We all got our own opinions / We all believe what we believe / But everything that’s Heaven to you / Is Carolina to me ...

Well, if you still want your mansion / And your perfect paradise / Then go on and get yours / And I’ll head on back to mine ...

Chorus:

You think pearly gates / You think streets of gold / And I think about them longleaf pines lined on Tobacco Road / You think skies of blue / You think angels’ wings / And I think about ol' Andy Griffith whistling on TV / We all got our own opinions / We all believe what we believe / But everything that’s Heaven to you / Is Carolina to me / Is Carolina to me ...