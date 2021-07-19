British country singer and songwriter Sasha McVeigh's new single “God Bless This Mess" is uptempo, with energetic vocals and shredding guitars. Through descriptive visuals in the lyrics, she shows off the ability to laugh at herself and appreciate the good in all things, at all times — even French fries in your hair.

"I'm very much a ‘what you see is what you get’ type of person, and this song truly encapsulates that. I’m a firm believer in living life to the fullest and find[ing] the silver lining in every situation," says McVeigh, a UK CMA Female Vocalist of the Year winner. "There have been countless times when my life has seemed completely out of control, but I find if I embrace the madness, then things usually fall into place.”

The uptempo song features energetic vocals and shredding guitars. It was recorded in Nashville and produced by GRAMMY® award-winning, Mark Lambert (Leon Russell, Elton John, Kacey Musgraves, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard), and written by the artist along with friend Vanessa Olivera.

McVeigh shares that Miranda Lambert had this song — written by McVeigh with Vanessa Olivarez back in 2015 — on hold, but opted not to record it. Nonetheless, McVeigh kept performing the song, until producer Nathan Chapman heard it at a festival and urged her to go into the studio with it.

"God Bless This Mess" was planned for release in 2020 — but as more evidence of her glass-half-full attitude, McVeigh is simply pleased to be getting the song out now, and to keep releasing new music throughout 2021.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Sasha McVeigh, “God Bless This Mess” Lyrics:

The dishes are piling up in the sink / Last night’s dress is still on the floor / I already know what the neighbors think / But I left my give-a-damn at the door / I got black mascara all over my face / And there’s a French fry in my hair / My underwear is hangin' on the flower vase / Not even sure how they made it there ...

Chorus:

When I look back from my rocking chair, I don't wanna have a single regret / I keep waiting on the day I see my glass half empty, but I ain’t seen it yet / Sure, I’ve burned some biscuits, fried my chicken / I’ve gotta a lot of batter left / I’ll have some stories to tell, I guess / God bless this mess ...

I can shoot Jack back with the best of them / But a lady knows when to go / I might not have scratched off my millions yet / But I’m making more than what I owe / And I love my mama and I love my friends / I’d give the shirt right off my back / I don’t plan to change, I am who I am / If you don’t like it you can kiss my ass ...

Repeat Chorus

When I look back from my rocking chair, I don't wanna have a single regret / I keep waiting on the day I see my glass half empty, but I ain’t seen it yet / Sure, I’ve burned some biscuits, fried my chicken / I’ve gotta a lot of batter left / / I'll have some stories to tell, I guess / We've all got a thing or two to confess / I'll have stories to tell, I guess / God bless this mess ...

God bless this mess / God bless this mess / God bless this mess ...