Sam Morrow Shares Funk-Infused New Single ‘This Town’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]

Sam Morrow brings a soulful blend of country, funk, blues and rock in his latest single "This Town." The brand-new song is premiering exclusively with The Boot; press play below to listen.

The Texas singer-songwriter's rich vocals sit atop an irresistibly groovy live percussion loop, building into a groovy, atmospheric soundscape. The track builds off of the innovative sound featured on his 2020 record Gettin' By on Gettin' Down, a collaborative project with accomplished drummer Matt Tecu.

With the help of co-producer Eric Corne, Morrow began to craft each song around a series of drum beats that Tecu created. For the project, Morrow kept a focus on experimentation while giving a nod to some of Morrow's biggest influences, from Little Feat to David Bowie.

"This Town" was originally recorded during the sessions for Gettin' By on Gettin' Down, but was saved to help tide over fans until his next album is released in 2022.

“Every time we do a record we like to record a song that’s just a very basic idea, then let the studio and the atmosphere work it’s magic," Morrow tells The Boot. "This time around that tune was 'This Town.' [It] turned into a Peter Gabriel funky blues tune like nothing we have done before.”

"This Town" is due out widely on Friday (Nov. 19) and available to pre-save now.