Sam Hunt debuted a new, previously unreleased song during an upcoming appearance on SiriusXM the Highway, and he turned to social media to share the track with fans in advance of the show.

On Tuesday (July 14), Hunt shared an acoustic performance of a new song titled "23," which is slated to air as part of the virtual 2020 Highway Finds Fest on the Highway at 12PM ET on Friday (July 17), Saturday (July 18) and Sunday (July 19). In the video below, the country superstar looks back wistfully on a love that will always hold a special place in his heart.

"No matter where I go / No matter what I do / I'll never be 23 with anyone but you," he sings in the emotional track.

"I’ve been writing some new songs and working them up with the guys. We played this one, called "23," and a few songs from Southside on the Highway Finds Fest that airs this weekend on SiriusXM @sxmthehighway," Hunt writes to accompany the clip on Instagram.

Hunt's much-anticipated sophomore album, Southside, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart in April. The chart-topping "Kinfolks" was the album's first single, followed by "Hard to Forget."

Hunt's 2020 Southside Tour was scheduled to begin on July 10 and run into October, but the singer quietly canceled the tour on May 19 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and has so far not announced rescheduled dates.