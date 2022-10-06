Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.

Let me start off by saying that I love interviewing Russell Dickerson. He is always a ball of energy and positivity, and he keeps it real with me all the time. He has a new self-titled album coming out Nov. 4, and one of the songs on it is called "Blame It on Being Young". That got me to asking Russell about his best prank that he pulled when he was a kid.

The scary thing about his answer? How fast he had a reply for me. I said to keep it PG-13, and he instantly started to belt out an in-depth version of a prank he once pulled on a girl who he liked in high school.

He said it was January and it was below freezing outside. This girl that he and his friends liked went on a three-day field trip and left her car parked at the school. They went outside and took one layer of toilet paper and wrapped it around her car. They then poured water on that, that froze instantly. Then they wrapped another layer of toilet paper on top of that and just left it there to sit for three days, deep freezing.

Russell said it was a girl that he thought was hot and he really liked her, so he figured this was the best way to deliver the message to her. He then joked, "She got it, she definitely got the message that I liked her."

Like the true gentleman that he is, he showed back up when she arrived home and he helped her clean it up and get back into her car. Because of that fact, Russell refers to himself as a "prankly gentleman."

