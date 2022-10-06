Tim McGraw and Faith Hill first met at a Nashville radio station event, but things didn't start heating up until the blond beauty, a budding star at the time, was an opening act on McGraw's 1996 tour.

Although Hill was engaged at the time, she "wasn't about to let Tim slip through my hands," knowing he was the one for her, forever. They quickly fell in love and married that same year, in October.

Three daughters and two-plus decades later, the sexy twosome have recorded such sultry tunes as "It's Your Love," "Just to Hear You Say That You Love Me" and "Let's Make Love."

"Faith saved my life in a lot of ways -- from myself more than anything," McGraw tells People. "I can go down a dark road sometimes, when you're not feeling good about yourself, and she pulls me out. My wife makes me a better man."

His wife echoes his adoration, saying, "Tim has given me confidence and strength and my foundation. He makes me feel like I can conquer the world."

In the entertainment industry, strong and stable marriages are few and far between, but the country couple is committed to their relationship.

"My husband and I have made the choice that our marriage is the most important thing to us," Hill explains. "We respect what we have and understand how we need to feed it."

This story was originally written by Deborah Evans-Price, and revised by Christina Vinson.

