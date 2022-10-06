Alan Jackson has postponed the final two stops on his Last Call Tour until 2023 as he deals with health issues related to Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT).

The silver lining on this announcement is that the Last Call One More for the Road Tour of 2022 will not be his actual "last call," as he's now planning at least two shows for next year. The affected shows are Friday night's (Oct. 7) show in Atlantic City, N.J., and Saturday night's stop Pittsburgh, Pa. No makeup date has been announced for either show.

"I hoped I’d be able to be there," Jackson writes at his website. "I hate to disappoint my fans. I tried as much as I could to play this show at this time."

Charcot-Marie-Tooth is a non-life threatening neurological condition that affects his gross motor skills. When Jackson revealed the diagnosis in 2021, he admitted he'd been living with it for several years and that other family members have, or had it. Part of the reason he shared his diagnosis was that it was becoming more obvious that he was dealing with something, and that it may force him to retire from the road sooner than he wants to.

One dollar from every ticket sold for this tour was earmarked for CMT Research Foundation. The tour began on June 24 in Mississippi.

Jackson does have one other notable appearance scheduled for 2022: On Oct. 14 he's set to receive CMT's (Country Music Television) Artist of a Lifetime Award in Nashville. He's just the seventh artist to receive the honor, although it's not clear if he'll attend the event, especially with news of his health setback. Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes are also being honored that night.

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Spectacular Hilltop Estate After selling their spectacular Southern manor home in 2010, Alan Jackson and his wife moved to to what might be an even more impressive mansion, if that's even possible. Their 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 22,012-square-foot estate in the same Nashville suburb of Franklin features bedrooms that are all well-appointed suites, while the formal dining and living areas are finished off with splendid arched doorways, oversized windows and elaborate woodwork. The residence also includes a bar, a media room and multiple indoor and outdoor fireplaces. It sold for $19 million in March of 2021.